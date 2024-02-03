Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

HUBG stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

