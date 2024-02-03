Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Down 9.1%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 2,734,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,581,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.