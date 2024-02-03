Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 5.1%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $86.98. Approximately 764,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 935,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

