Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

