Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $288.43 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $113.13 or 0.00262843 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $288.43 million and approximately $31.00 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,592,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,549,512 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

