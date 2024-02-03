Bittensor (TAO) Price Up 31% Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $13.52 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $438.37 or 0.01018474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,169,531 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,167,544. The last known price of Bittensor is 455.6846372 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $16,015,996.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.