Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Achain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $233,395.68 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001299 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001965 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
