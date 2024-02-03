Beldex Trading Down 1.5% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $267.68 million and $2.36 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.83 or 0.05350210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00082670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00031147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,994,912 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,934,912 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

