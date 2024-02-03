Coinmetro Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $746.44 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $746.44 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016682 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.00 or 0.99998117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011005 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00176526 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,666,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,666,885.92 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.6479024 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,134.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinmetro Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.