aelf (ELF) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $399.61 million and $7.17 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,915,612 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.