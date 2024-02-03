EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 562,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,590,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

EQTEC Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

