First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 78,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 94,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 100,719 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $186,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

