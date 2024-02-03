First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 78,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 94,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
