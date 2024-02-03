iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $197.48 and last traded at $197.39. 44,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 41,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.39.
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.00.
Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.
