iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $197.48 and last traded at $197.39. 44,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 41,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.39.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.00.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.