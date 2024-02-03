Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Down 2.7%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 2,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Rotork Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

