Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.93.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $549.62 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 51.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,220.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.