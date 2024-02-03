Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 62,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Altiplano Metals Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

