Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 20,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 37,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 46.41%.

In other Dolphin Entertainment news, CEO William Iv O’dowd bought 20,000 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,386 shares in the company, valued at $228,090.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

