Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Silgan Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

SLGN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 412,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

