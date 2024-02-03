Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14), reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.36 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

