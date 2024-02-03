Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.31. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

