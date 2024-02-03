Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 666 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.44). 17,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 84,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.42).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £357.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 648.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 599.98.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

