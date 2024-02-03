Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading 1% Higher

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 24,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 28,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.91.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$184.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54.
Insider Activity at Brompton Split Banc
In related news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 157,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total value of C$1,521,330.00.
About Brompton Split Banc
Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.
