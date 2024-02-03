Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Trading Down 4.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.16. 61,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 66,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

