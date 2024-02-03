Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 240,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 186,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

