DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.67 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,385,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after buying an additional 527,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

