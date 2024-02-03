Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.81

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.81 and last traded at $141.63, with a volume of 617323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

