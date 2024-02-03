Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 6.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.36. 157,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 480,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $1,023,567. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 72.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.