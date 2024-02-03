SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $253.91 million and $19.40 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,029,393 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

