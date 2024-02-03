Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.67 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $83.67 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016715 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.72 or 1.00017991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010955 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00176479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08452866 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,493,487.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.