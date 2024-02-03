CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $38.75 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016715 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.72 or 1.00017991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010955 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00176479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04869245 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,517,510.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

