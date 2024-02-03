Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $270.27 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $270.27 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00082758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001311 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,436,530,106 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

