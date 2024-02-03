NULS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, NULS has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and $737,690.41 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,357,301 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

