Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.30% of Daseke worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Daseke by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Daseke by 118.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Daseke by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $378.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.05. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

