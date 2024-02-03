Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is -540.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.