Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $79,000 in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

