Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.46 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,781.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

