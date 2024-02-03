Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 8,723 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,268 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 1.2 %

TKC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.74 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

