Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 504,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 362,720 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 558.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PHG stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

