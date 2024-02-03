Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16,963.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 676,331 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,238,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $54.13.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

