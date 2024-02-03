Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 728.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 244,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VRP opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.70.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

