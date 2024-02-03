Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

