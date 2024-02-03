T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

