Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 16.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

