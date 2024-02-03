Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 420.0% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,553,000 after buying an additional 511,680 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 153.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

NVO stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $510.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

