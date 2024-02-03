Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,370 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.96.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $424.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

