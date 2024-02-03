Banco Santander S.A. Sells 12,253 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $259.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $260.70.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

