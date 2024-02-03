Banco Santander S.A. Sells 450 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $945.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $886.91 and its 200 day moving average is $833.22.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

