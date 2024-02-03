Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 87,531 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,531 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

