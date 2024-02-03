Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.99 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $292.61 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

