Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 38,745 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 841,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.12 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

